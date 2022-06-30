Harvey Investment Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Nordson makes up about 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nordson worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.14. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,362. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

