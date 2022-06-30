Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

NYSE APD traded down $8.41 on Thursday, reaching $234.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.56 and its 200-day moving average is $255.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

