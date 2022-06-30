Haven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,142.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.23 million and approximately $163,142.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,944.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.81 or 0.05372480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00270811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00578439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00075920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00526843 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,343,274 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

