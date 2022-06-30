Head to Head Comparison: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Resources 1 1 2 0 2.25

Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.33%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38% Comstock Resources -10.76% 45.27% 8.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.50 -$241.73 million ($1.26) -9.45

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comstock Resources.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

