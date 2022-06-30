Head to Head Comparison: Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) & Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) and Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.81 million ($1.03) -7.50 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Revelation Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -18.14% -17.53% Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -12.04%

Risk & Volatility

Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edgewise Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 193.23%. Revelation Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,817.85%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Summary

Revelation Biosciences beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy. It is also developing lead diagnostic candidate, such as REVDx-501 to detect various respiratory viral infections. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.