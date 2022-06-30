Head to Head Comparison: LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 106.18% 16.80% 9.14% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 8.99 $382.65 million $1.21 8.88 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Risk & Volatility

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LXP Industrial Trust and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Great Portland Estates 0 3 3 0 2.50

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.80%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.75%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

About Great Portland Estates (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

