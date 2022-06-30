Head to Head Review: Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) vs. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of HCI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of HCI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HCI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

HCI Group has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.20%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% HCI Group -0.77% -0.42% -0.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and HCI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.56 -$12.73 million N/A N/A HCI Group $407.92 million 1.68 $1.86 million ($0.38) -178.32

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

HCI Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial (Get Rating)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centers, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, an online policy administration platform; Harmony, a policy administration platform; ClaimColony, an end-to-end claims management platform; and AtlasViewer, a mapping and data visualization platform. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

