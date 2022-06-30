Head to Head Review: Kanzhun (BZ) vs. Its Peers

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kanzhun to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -9.63 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 15.21

Kanzhun’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.38% -7.44% Kanzhun Competitors -374.01% -15.09% -5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kanzhun and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 658 3610 8888 249 2.65

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 57.11%. Given Kanzhun’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kanzhun rivals beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Kanzhun (Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

