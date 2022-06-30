Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 685,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,766,458 shares.The stock last traded at $127.73 and had previously closed at $128.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 87,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

