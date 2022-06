Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,023,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HCMC remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 131,274,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,998,719. Healthier Choices Management has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Vapor and Grocery. It offers vaporizers, which are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor; and Q-Cup, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

