HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 136,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($63.83) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($72.34) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($78.72) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

