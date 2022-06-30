Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Dakin Sloss Sells 225,786 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,001,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,943,205.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dakin Sloss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28.

Shares of Heliogen stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,518. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

