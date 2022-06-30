Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Dakin Sloss Sells 225,786 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 225,786 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $449,314.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,001,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,943,205.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28.
Shares of Heliogen stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,518. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
