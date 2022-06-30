Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.13

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $8.00. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 314,063 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMTV. TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,029,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,259.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 747,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,193. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

