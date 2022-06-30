HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 729 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 208,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 41,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,408,641. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.