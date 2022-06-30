HFG Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.56. 11,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

