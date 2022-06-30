HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after acquiring an additional 162,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

NYSE:ELV traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $484.27. 13,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.53 and a 200 day moving average of $473.35. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.