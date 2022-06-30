HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Short Interest Down 58.7% in June

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPKEW remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Thursday. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy comprises about 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

