Hive (HIVE) Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $214.31 million and approximately $73.21 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2,332.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 428,674,045 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

