HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,447 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 40.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $184.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.26.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.85.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

