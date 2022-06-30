HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $368.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.49 and its 200 day moving average is $458.42. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.