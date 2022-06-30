HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
