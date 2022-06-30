HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Accenture by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 9,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $279.81 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

