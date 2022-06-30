HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Align Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $242.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.91 and a 200-day moving average of $422.86. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.