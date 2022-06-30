HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.85. The company has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.