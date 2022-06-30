Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 462,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.79. 52,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.41 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

