Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.09. 3,390,407 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

