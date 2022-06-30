Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,540 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. 16,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,183,010. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

