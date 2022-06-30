Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,675 Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $$24.79 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,143. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.