Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 232,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,190,490. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

