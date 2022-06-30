Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after buying an additional 169,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,586,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 629,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter.

PCY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 8,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,751. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52.

