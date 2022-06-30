Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,547,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.02. 164,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

