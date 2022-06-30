Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 1,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

