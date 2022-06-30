Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.23. 72,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

