Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 1.7%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. 3,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 11,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

