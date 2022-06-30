HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 317.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOCPY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. 39,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12. HOYA has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 21.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that HOYA will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.