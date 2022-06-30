HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.15

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.15 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 39062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

