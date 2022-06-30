HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,287 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HP comprises 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

