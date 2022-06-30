HSBC (LON:HSBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $507.77

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.77 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 549.60 ($6.74). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 545.80 ($6.70), with a volume of 34,976,367 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 570 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.81) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.55 ($7.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.56.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

