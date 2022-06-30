Hush Market Capitalization Reaches $580,125.57 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $580,125.57 and $745.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00270511 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00076216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

