iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,043,203 shares in the company, valued at $239,286,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

