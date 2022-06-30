Illuvium Price Hits $145.13 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Illuvium has a market cap of $94.46 million and $8.46 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $145.13 or 0.00756642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00191022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.01716309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

