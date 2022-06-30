Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Stock Price Down 56%

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) traded down 56% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

Get Imaging Dynamics alerts:

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imaging Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaging Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.