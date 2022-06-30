Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 22.5%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) shot up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.21. 496,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 626% from the average session volume of 68,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.03.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunome by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

