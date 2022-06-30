Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$66.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$61.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.15.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.