Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 38.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 41.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 432,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.74.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

