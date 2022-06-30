Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

