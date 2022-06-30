Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 110,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $92.16 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.