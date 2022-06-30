Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 5.05.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

