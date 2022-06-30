Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $992,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

