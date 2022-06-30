Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 632 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY opened at $218.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average of $208.24. The company has a market cap of $332.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,494 shares of company stock valued at $52,077,527. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

