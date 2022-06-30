Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 37658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.42.
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.
